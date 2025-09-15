The Daily Mail has called for a crackdown on Apple amid accusations that the tech giant has shut the publisher out of its Apple News app, reports the Telegraph (a subscription is required to read the article).

The Daily Mail is a British daily middle-market tabloid conservative newspaper founded in 1896 and published in London. The paper is owned by the Daily Mail and General Trust.

Apple News is a news aggregator app developed by Apple Inc., for its iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS operating systems. Users can read news articles with it, based on publishers, websites and topics they select, such as technology or politics.

The publishers of the Daily Mail have complained to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) about Apple’s seemingly dragging its feet in allowing its feed to be accessible to Apple News users.

The publication has been accessible via the Apple News app in the United States since 2015. And, as AppleInsider confirmed, it’s still available in the U.S. edition of Apple News.

However, when the Apple News app rolled out to the UK, the Daily Mail publishers didn’t want to allow users in its country to read its reports via Apple News, fearing this would cannibalization to the publication’s web traffic. Now they’ve changed their minds and want in.

