Apple has released new features and capabilities across each of its software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS.

The “26” versions of the operating systems sport a new software design dubbed “Liquid Glass.” For the very first time, the new design extends across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Apple says the goal is to “establish even more harmony while maintaining the elements that make each operating system unique.”

iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 are available today as free software updates. Some features may not be available in all regions or in all languages.

