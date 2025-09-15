Apple has released new Apple Intelligence features that it says “elevates the user experience across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro.”

Integrated across operating systems, today’s new features help users: communicate across languages with Live Translation; use visual intelligence to learn more about the onscreen content across their apps; and express themselves with enhancements to Genmoji and Image Playground.

Additionally, Shortcuts can now tap into Apple Intelligence models directly to accelerate workflows. Apple says developers are starting to take advantage of the on-device foundational model at the core of Apple Intelligence to build intelligent, privacy-protected features into their apps.

Users with an Apple Intelligence-enabled device can start experiencing new features today with iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, and visionOS 26. Additionally, Apple Intelligence features will be coming soon to eight more languages: Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Chinese (traditional), and Vietnamese.

