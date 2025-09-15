iPhones and Macs running iOS 10 or macOS Sierra no longer meet the minimum system requirements for iCloud.

Apple’s updated iCloud support document says that iCloud is supported on the following OS versions or later: iOS 11 on iPhone 5s, iPad (5th generation), iPad Pro, or iPad mini 2; watchOS 4 on an Apple Watch; macOS High Sierra 10.13 on a Mac; tvOS 11 on an Apple TV (4th generation); or visionOS 1 on an Apple Vision Pro. Certain features may have different requirements.

iCloud requires an Apple Account, an active internet connection, and up-to-date software. If you meet the recommended system requirement, you can take advantage of the latest iCloud features and get the best overall experience, according to Apple.

