After a poor first quarter, Europe’s smartphone market returned to growth in the second quarter of 2025, with shipments up 4% year-over-year, according to data from Counterpoint Research.

Samsung maintained its market leadership, though with a share drop as Apple and Xiaomi saw good gains over the year. Despite the upturn, Europe’s smartphone shipments remained slightly down year-over-year in the first half of 2025 “due to sluggish consumer demand, ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and new eco regulations coming into effect across the EU,” according to Counterpoint.

Apple sales rose 7% year-over-year in the second quarter. It now has 25% of the European smartphone market. That compares to 24% in the year-ago quarter.

