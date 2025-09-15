India’s tablet market contracted 27% year on year in the second quarter of 2025, with shipments falling to 1.2 million units, according to new data from Canalys. However, it was good news for the iPad.

Apple sold 233,000 tablets in the second quarter of 2025 for 19.6% market share. That compares to sales of 165,000 tablets and 10.1% market share in the second quarter of 2024.

iPad sales in India grew 41.1% year-over-year. Apple has second place in the country’s tablet market. Samsung is in first place with 28.95 market share.

For the full year of 2025, India’s tablet market is predicted to contract 13% to 5.2 million units, according to Canalys.

