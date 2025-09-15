Apple has released HomePod 26, the latest software update for HomePod and HomePod mini. It brings Crossfade and AirPlay improvements.

According to Apple’s release notes, “Crossfade on HomePod smoothly transitions between songs by fading out the currently playing song while fading in the next so the music never stops.”

Also, when using AirPlay to play audio on HomePod, you can now ask Siri on HomePod to play to another HomePod speaker in your home.

Your HomePod and HomePod mini should automatically update. If not:

Make sure that your iOS device is updated to the latest version of iOS.

On your iOS device, open the Home app and tap the house icon in the upper-left corner.

Tap Software Update.

Tap Install. This will install the update on all of your HomePod speakers you have set up in your home.

