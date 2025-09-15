As noted by MacRumors, Apple has updated its iOS 26 features page with the info that the “Digital ID” feature for U.S. passports isn’t yet available.

It will be come via a later software update. “Digital ID will be available in a software update with U.S. passports only,” Apple says.

Whenever it arrives, the digital passport feature of the Wallet app will allow U.S. travelers to use their iPhone or Apple Watch to present their passport at select TSA checkpoints for domestic flights. This digital ID, which uses facial scanning for verification, can help travelers speed through security lines by providing an alternative to a physical passport for domestic travel. However, physical passports are still required for international travel and border crossings, as the digital passport

