Apple’s new and expanded features to help parents protect kids and teens online are now available across Apple devices including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro, and Apple TV.

Apple says these updates give parents more ways to ensure age-appropriate online experiences for kids from the moment they set up their device, and build on existing tools already available in Screen Time and on the App Store.

Earlier this year, Apple simplified the management of Child Accounts for parents. Today, parents are getting even more tools at their fingertips. These new capabilities, which were initially previewed in June, include:

The ability for parents to share their child’s age range with apps in a privacy-preserving manner.

Expanded default protections for teens ages 13 to 17.

More granular age ratings on the App Store for adolescents (13+, 16+, and 18+), and more detailed labeling for app capabilities that may affect content appropriateness, like advertising, user-generated content, or in-app controls like parental controls.

Updates to Communication Limits, which give parents the ability to remotely approve new contacts for their children when using Apple apps.

According to Apple, these latest tools expand protections Apple provides “to help ensure enriching, age-appropriate experiences for all users, and to empower parents to keep their kids safe online.” To learn more about Apple’s tools for protecting kids and teens, visit apple.com/families.

