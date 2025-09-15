Apple TV+’s “Highest2Lowest” and “Foundation” make this week’s Reelgood list of the most popular streaming TV shows and movies.

“Highest2Lowest” is number three on the overall streaming list. It’s number one on the top 10 streaming movies list. And “Foundation” sits last number 10 on the list of top 10 streaming TV shows. Reelgood is a streaming services guide.

About ‘Highest2Lowest’

Directed by Spike Lee, “Highest2Lowest” stars Denzel Washington stars as music mogul David King. The film also stars ASAP Rocky, Ice Spice, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, and Dean Winters. It’s a “reimagining” of Akira Kurosawa’s classic, “High and Low.”

Here’s how “Highest2Lowest” is described: When a titan music mogul (Washington), widely known as having the “best ears in the business,” is targeted with a ransom plot, he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma.

About ‘Foundation’

The “Foundation” series is based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories and produced by Paramount Television Studios. The season three finale debuted globally on September 12. The series has been renewed for a fourth season.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

