Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Cult of Mac: The iPhone 17 Pro Max seems to be the favorite of those rushing to grab a new Apple device. iPhone Air demand appears more tepid.

° From AppleInsider: Apple has announced that its new Apple Downtown Detroit store will open on September 19, 2025. That date also happens to be when the new iPhones and Apple Watches will go on sale.

° From MacRumors: Apple has disclosed its out-of-warranty repair fees for all of the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air models, ahead of the device launching this week.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices panel wraps Apple’s “Awe Dropping” coverage by debating iPhone 17 hardware: new vapor-chamber cooling, bigger batteries, a widened camera “deck,” triple 48MP sensors, square-format capture, brighter 3,000-nit displays, and up to 2TB storage.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related