Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of September 8-12.

° Apple TV+ scored a record-breaking 15 wins at the first night of the 77th Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

° Apple’s new in-house AI search product might arrive sooner than expected, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says in his latest “Power On” newsletter.

° Apple has been accused by authors in a lawsuit on Friday of illegally using their copyrighted books to help train its artificial intelligence systems, part of an expanding legal fight over protections for intellectual property in the AI era.

° The iPhone tallied 62% of the global premium smartphone market in the first half of 2025.

° Apple now has 49% of Japan’s smartphone market as sales skyrocket 38% year-over-year.

° Apple’s cumulative revenues from its Apple Watches surpassed US$100 billion in quarter two (Q2) of 2025, according to Counterpoint Research.

° HP has overtaken Apple when it comes to personal computer satisfaction in the latest ACSI study.

° Samsung will supply OLED displays for the 2026 MacBook Pro that will have OLED screens, according to The Elec.

° Apple has announced AirPods Pro 3, which can be pre-ordered today with availability beginning on Friday, September 19.

° Apple has introduced the next generation of Apple Watch SE, offering enhanced health, fitness, connectivity, and safety features, and the capabilities of the S10 chip.

° Apple has introduced the Apple Watch Ultra 3 with Emergency SOS via satellite, the largest display ever in an Apple Watch, and more.

° The Apple Watch Series 11 offers hypertension notifications and sleep score, along with up to 24 hours of battery life, and more.

° The new iPhone 17 features a Center Stage front camera, a bigger display with ProMotion, and more.

° Apple has unveiled its most powerful smartphones ever: the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

° Apple has debuted the all-new iPhone Air, the thinnest iPhone ever made, with what the company says is pro performance.

° Apple has announced Final Cut Camera 2.0 with support for ProRes RAW.

° Apple’s wearables market share in Mainland China increased 16.6% year-over-year in the first half of 2025.

° Apple led the global smartphone market in revenue in the second quarter of 2025.

° “Live Translation with AirPods” won’t be available to those in the European Union.

