Here are some of the latest software announcements of the week:

° Red Games Co., Moonbug Entertainment, and Crayola have launched a brand-new preschool app — Coloring with Blippi & Friends. This app brings kids’ favorite Moonbug characters — Blippi, CoComelon, Little Angel, Morphle, and Oddbods — into a safe, ad-free digital world where they can color, create, and play using authentic Crayola tools.

Designed for preschoolers, it reportedly blends creativity with early learning through: Coloring with Blippi & Friends is live today on the App Store and available for pre-registration on Google Play.

° Blackmagic Design’s new public betas of DaVinci Resolve 20.2 and Blackmagic Camera 9.8 public betas add support for Apple ProRes RAW, including footage captured with the new iPhone 17 Pro, and ProRes RAW HQ file formats for DaVinci Resolve and the Pocket Cinema Camera 4K. In addition, future updates for Blackmagic Camera and Blackmagic Video Assist 12G will also add both ProRes RAW file formats.

° iScanner has released a new Edge Repair feature that helps to make perfect scans from stapled documents and documents with cropped edges. It uses an on-device neural network to detect and fix imperfections around the corners of your documents, whether they’re folded, obscured by fingers or objects, stapled, or slightly turned.

° Lumina AI has announced PrismRCL 2.7.1, an update to its CPU-optimized machine-learning engine that expands platform coverage and speeds up model setup for large datasets. Version 2.7.1 introduces native macOS support on Intel and Apple Silicon, adds ARM processor support on Windows and Linux, and delivers performance improvements when auto-optimizing on large tabular data. Organizations can start a 30-day Enterprise trial today at lumina247.com/prismrcl-sign-up-2-0/. Trial users receive the current Enterprise build for their operating system of choice and will gain access to 2.7.1 features at launch.

° QA Farmer is a new mobile app designed to cut through app clutter and give farmers one simple place to check weather, markets, bins, and agronomy — just in time for harvest. It’s available at the Apple App Store and Google Play. The cost is US$99/year or $9.99/month.

° Jollibee has unveiled its enhanced mobile app. Available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play, the app allows folks to order food favorites like Chickenjoy fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, and Peach Mango Pie.

