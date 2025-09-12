Here are some of the latest accessory and hardware announcements of the week:

° Blackmagic Designs’ new Camera ProDock offers connections to iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, making it even easier to use as a fully featured production camera. It works with the Blackmagic Camera app to add support for external timecode, genlock, audio, SSD recording and more, transforming iPhone even further into a powerful production tool that fits seamlessly into high-end studio and on-set environments. Blackmagic Camera ProDock is available now from Apple Store online and Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$295.

° WITHit is among the first to announce the compatibility of its bands following Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event on September 9, 2025, which introduced theApple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and third-generation Apple Watch SE.

° Aukey has introduced the MagFusion Ark, a modular wireless charger that supports the faster Qi2.2 specification. The MagFusion Ark can charge an iPhone at up to 25W, matching the speed of Apple’s MagSafe 2 chargers when paired with an ‌iPhone‌ that supports Qi2.2.

° ESR unveiled its latest lineup of next-generation mobile products at IFA Berlin. They include what the company says is the world’s first wired-speed wireless charging with CryoBoost, advanced iPad keyboard cases, and a preview of next-generation iPhone protection.

