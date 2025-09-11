The torrent of new iPhone cases and accessories continues

following Tuesday’s announcement of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the iPhone Air, the annual flood of cases and accessories has begun. Here’s what we’ve uncovered so far:

° MAGEASY‘s lineup includes rugged, travel-ready designs with up to 25 feet of drop protection, full MagSafe compatibility, and versatile features like built-in stands and functional straps. It also includes newly improved fashion-forward options, including a silk scrunchie-like wristlet and connected wallets in stylish colors. You can find the full collection here.

° Mujjo has unveiled its iPhone 17 case collection, which includes some of the companies most luxurious – and sustainable – cases to date. There are cases for each and every new iPhone introduced this week.

° TORRAS introduced the US$45 Ostand Q3 Silicone Case, describing it as “the lightest and most portable photography tool.” The case’s signature OStand is designed to provide instant stability. With one press, the phone is perfectly positioned for photos, videos, or livestreams.

TORRAS calls it the “Smallest Imaging Revolution.”

° MatterHT, a premium technology accessory brand dedicated to minimalist design, sustainability, and practical usability, has announced its new collection of cases and screen protectors for the new iPhone lineup. This latest offering provides comprehensive edge-to-edge coverage while maintaining a slim profile for optimal compatibility with current devices, according to CEO Jason Ellis.

° ESR, a global leader in mobile accessories trusted by over 123 million customers worldwide, announces a comprehensive suite of protection-first accessories for the iPhone 17 series and AirPods Pro 3. The lineup is purpose-built for durability, performance, and versatility, providing all-around protection with cutting-edge features and refined style, says CEO Tim Wu.

° UNIQ has introduced its iPhone 17 Case Collection. Each case—AirSuit, Clario, Combat Active, and Keva—purportedly “adapts to your day, providing protection without ever feeling in the way.”

° Golden Concept, the Swedish luxury brand known for transforming technology into exclusive style statements, has unveiled its new collection of iPhone 17 accessories.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related