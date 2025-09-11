In a statement to MacRumors, Apple said that it doesn’t agree with an Australian court’s decision regarding the “monopoly” of the Apple App Store and will continue to argue its position in court.

From this statement: Apple does not have a monopoly position in Australia or in any market around the world. We strongly disagree with many decisions in this case, including an improper market definition that has been rejected by other courts. We will continue to seek an outcome that respects our intellectual property and protects the safe, secure experience that consumers and developers have come to expect from the App Store.

On August 12 Epic Games said Fortnite will return to iOS in Australia after Apple and Google were found to have broken competition law by banning ‌Epic Games‌ from their app stores.

“The Epic Games Store and Fortnite will come to iOS in Australia! An Australian court just found that Apple and Google abuse their control over app distribution and in-app payments to limit competition,” the company said in an X post. “There are 2,000+ pages of findings that we’ll need to dig into to fully understand the details.”

This is just the latest volley in the apparently-never-ending battle between Epic Games and Apple.

