The gang at WizCase, a web site that offers “tech advice you can count,” has updated their analysis on “The Evolution of iPhone Innovation.” With this analysis, they identified some very interesting key points such as:

The iPhone 17 is the first line to only have Pro-exclusive key innovations, with no significant new features for the standard model.

While there has been no clear drop in innovative iPhone features introduced since 2008, the accessibility of these upgrades has arguably diminished over the years.

Since the iPhone 13, there has consistently been at least one key feature available only to higher-priced generation models.

The iPhone 15 has the smallest number of significant upgrades so far, with most of the generation’s new key features available only in the Pro models.

iPhone shipments have largely plateaued since 2015, after the release of the first multi-model generation (iPhone 6).

“After the release of the first multi-model generation that year, the number of units sold saw its first dip,” Osama Zahid writes for WizCase. “In 2016, there were 8.36% fewer shipments than the previous year. Since then, the percentage increase in YoY iPhone shipment rates has only reached double digits once (13.5% in 2021).”

The slowdown in iPhone shipments is presumably linked to users’ impressions that newer models aren’t providing as many new features as they used to, so there’s less reason to upgrade as often, he adds. This is potentially evidenced by the reported drop in iPhone sales in the first quarter of 2024, even as the overall smartphone market saw a 10% year-over-year growth. iPhone 15, the latest generation at the time, allegedly came with comparatively fewer and smaller updates than its predecessors.

