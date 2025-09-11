At Tuesday’s “Awe Dropping” event, Apple debuted the iPhone Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 100, a new Apple Watch SE, and AirPods Pro 3.

The smartwatches and AirPods were available on the day of the announcements. Pre-orders for the iPhone 17, ‌iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max are set to begin on Friday, September 12 at 5 (Pacific Time).

The smartphones will become available for pre-order in multiple countries around the world simultaneously. MacRumors has compiled pre-order times for various countries to help MacRumors readers be among the first to order. Check it out here.

