Idris Elba will star in and direct a feature film adaptation of Neil LaBute’s “This is How it Goes” for Apple Original Films, reports Variety.

The psychological thriller tells the story of a couple who reconnect with an old school acquaintance – apparently randomly – and offer to take him in. Elba starred in a 2005 West End production of the play alongside Ben Chaplin and Megan Dodds, playing the character of Cody. He will take on a different (as yet unnamed) role in the screen adaptation, reports Variety.

Elba has worked with Apple before. He starred in and executive produced the hit series, “Hijack,” in 2022 for Apple TV+. And a sequel is planned for that series.

