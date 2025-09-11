Ahead of the season finale of “Foundation” season three, Apple TV+ has announced that the hit, Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh science-fiction epic has been renewed for a fourth season.

Production is set to begin in early 2026. The series is based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories and produced by Paramount Television Studios. The season three finale of “Foundation” debuts globally this Friday, September 12, 2025 on Apple TV+.

Here’s how season three is described: In season three, The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings while the Cleonic Dynasty’s Empire has dwindled. As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as “The Mule,” whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force, as well as mind control. It’s anyone’s guess who will win, who will lose, who will live and who will die as Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons and Demerzel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess.

About Apple TV+

