Apple has notified a number of French government officials that their devices were targeted in a spyware campaign, according to TechCrunch.

France’s national cybersecurity response unit said on Thursday that the tech giant sent a new notification to affected customers on September 3 whose Apple devices may have been hacked. The cybersecurity unit said receiving a threat notification means that at least one of the devices linked to a customer’s iCloud account “has been targeted and would be potentially compromised.”

It’s unclear how many individuals, including in France, received the September 3 threat notification, which spyware was used, or when the intrusions began, according to TechCrunch.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related