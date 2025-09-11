New data from Sensor Tower shows that Apple App Store revenue and downloads grew in August, but slower than historical trends.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating on Apple. Chatterjee said Apple’s App Store revenue showed softer-than-usual momentum in August, indicating a modest deceleration in growth relative to historical seasonal trends.

According to Sensor Tower data cited by Chatterjee, App Store revenue rose just 0.6% month-over-month in August, below the historical July-to-August average of +1.9%. On a year-over-year basis, revenue growth slowed to +11.2% in August, compared with +12.8% in July.

(Sensor Tower is the leading source of mobile app, digital advertising, retail media, and audience insights for the largest brands and app publishers across the globe.)

Chatterjee noted that this trend sits slightly under Apple management’s guidance for fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 Services growth of about +13% year-over-year. Year-over-year revenue growth eased to 11.2% and downloads rose 2.2%, signaling a softer trajectory for Apple’s Services segment, according to Benzinga.

Chatterjee said that while growth remains positive, the August figures point to a modest shortfall versus expectations, reinforcing a slightly softer trajectory for Apple’s Services segment in the September quarter.

