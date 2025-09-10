WaterField Designs has introduced the US$329 Hudson Leather Crossbody, a full-grain leather crossbody bag that features a dual magnetic closure system that opens with one hand and snaps shut automatically when released.

Inspired by the vibrant energy of New York City, this leather crossbody includes a dedicated pocket for the new Apple iPhone 17. Available in three colorways, the Hudson eliminates the need for fumbling with zippers while maintaining the refined aesthetic that style-conscious professionals demand, according to WaterField founder Gary Waterfield. He says that key features of the Hudson Leather Crossbody are:

Dual magnetic closure system with rare-earth magnets and self-finding Fidlock® buckle for secure, one-handed operation

Internal pocket sized for the Apple iPhone 17 or passports

Full-grain leather construction, handcrafted in San Francisco

Streamlined design with diagonal front details for visual dynamics

Rear quick-access pocket for frequently accessed items like metro cards

Internal zippered hanging pocket for securing and separating small items

Gold-lined interior for enhanced visibility

Adjustable crossbody strap for comfortable all-day wear

