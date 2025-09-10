Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has made a variety of new accessories available on the online Apple Store. One surprise: a new 40W Dynamic Power Adapter that specializes in fast charging iPhones.

° From MacRumors: For the first time ever, the new Apple Watch lineup does not contain a new chip.

° From AppleInsider: Live Translation will also work with AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2.

° From The MacObserver: To stay resilient against modern cyber threats, businesses need to understand that Mac DDoS attacks can happen to anyone.

° From Bloomberg (a subscription is required to read the article): US tech firms have a lobbying group to make sure they get back in favor with Democrats well before the midterms in November 2026.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, TypePad’s shutdown prompts a PSA on exporting old blogs, while the panel welcomes the nostalgic return of MacSurfer—an Apple-news aggregator reborn in beta.

