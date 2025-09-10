Monday’s going to be a big day for Apple operating system updates.

Based on what we heard at yesterday’s “Aw Dropping” event, we can expect a plethora of operating system updates to be released on Monday, September 15.

They include macOS Tahoe 26, iOS 26, iPadOS 26, tvOS 26, watchOS 26, and visionOS 26 to developers. Yesterday Apple seeded developers with release candidates of the operating systems, which indicate they’re almost ready for end users.

A release candidate (RC) is a near-final version of software that is almost ready for public release but still requires final testing to ensure it’s free of significant bugs and meets quality standards.

By the way, as noted by 9to5Mac, Apple will introduce Repair Assistant for the Mac with macOS Tahoe 26. It brings first-party calibration software to the repair process.

