John Ortiz (“American Fiction”) has been upped to series regular in the second season of the Apple TV+ series “Bad Monkey,” from executive producer Bill Lawrence and starring and executive produced by Vince Vaughn, reports Deadline.

Ortiz will reprise his role as Rogelio, a police detective and Yancy’s best friend, alongside Vaughn. For his work on the series, Ortiz received an Imagen Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy. John Malkovich was also cast as a series regular for the new season as Spencer, the head of a major South Florida criminal organization.

