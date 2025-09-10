Full Sail University has unveiled its state-of-the-art Spatial Computing Innovation Lab located on the university’s Winter Park, Florida, campus.

It’s the first collegiate environment in the nation to be outfitted with the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera for use with Apple Vision Pro. The combination of these revolutionary technologies will allow students across Full Sail’s entertainment media and emerging technologies degree programs to embark upon real-world research and development projects utilizing the URSA Cine Immersive alongside Apple’s industry-leading spatial computer, according to Dan May, President of the Americas for Blackmagic Design.

Housed within Full Sail’s expanding emerging technologies wing, the Spatial Computing Innovation Lab is the latest addition to the existing 110-plus studios and labs on the university’s 210-plus acre campus. This latest facility incorporates:

An URSA Cine Immersive camera: the world’s first camera system for capturing Apple Immersive Video for Apple Vision Pro. The dual 8K sensors deliver 8160 x 7200 resolution per eye with pixel level synchronization and an incredible 16 stops of dynamic range

Fifty (50) Apple Vision Pro devices

Six 24-inch iMac with Apple’s M4 chip

Two 98-inch Sony Bravia displays

A Cisco Webex Room Bar

