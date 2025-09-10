According to Canalys, shipments of wearable bands in Mainland China reached 33.9 million units in the first half of 2025. And it’s good news for Apple.

The wearable band market consists of devices worn on the body, such as fitness trackers and smartwatches, that monitor health and fitness, provide notifications, and enable connectivity.

Apple sold 1.9 million wearables (mainly, of course, Apple Watches) in Mainland China in the first half of 2025 for 5.7% market share. That compares to sales of 1.7 million and 6.7% market share in the first half of 2024. Though Apple’s market share decreased, its wearable sales grew 16.6% year-over-year.

The wearable band growth represents a remarkable growth of 36%, building on a 33% increase in the second half of 2024. This surge marks the highest number of first-half shipments ever recorded for wearable bands in Mainland China, establishing a new market benchmark, according to Canalys.

Apple’s online and offline direct channels participated in the country’s subsidy programs for the first time in June, “emphasizing the importance of utilizing the policy to optimize the channel structure and strengthen direct official channels, thereby remaining relevant and maintaining its market positioning in the premium smartwatch market segment,” notes the research group.

