Apple led the global smartphone market in revenue in the second quarter of 2025, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

Global smartphone revenues grew 10% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter two (Q2), exceeding $100 billion for the first time in a second quarter. All top five brands recorded YoY revenue growth in Q2 2025, with Apple growing the fastest at 13%.

The iPhone maker set record Q2 revenues, capturing 43% of global revenues. Counterpoint says global smartphone ASPs (average sales price) reached their highest-ever second quarter levels, growing 7% YoY in Q2 2025.

Commenting on Apple’s performance, Counterpoint Research Director Jeff Fieldhack said, “Apple strengthened its lead in revenues driven by strong performance of the 16 series across geographies, benefitting from the broader premiumization trend. Shipments in the US were front-loaded in the quarter due to tariff uncertainties. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16e drove sales in Japan, making it one of the fastest growing regions for Apple. Emerging markets like Middle East Africa, and India continue to show strong growth.”

