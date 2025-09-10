With yesterday’s announcement of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the iPhone Air, the annual flood of cases and accessories has begun. Here’s what we’d uncovered so far:

° Catalyst has launched its Inﬂuence Cases for the new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Engineered to exceed expectations, these new cases (the company says) “combine Catalyst’s signature 10ft (3m) drop protection with groundbreaking MagSafe enhancements and a meticulous design that respects Apple’s iconic aesthetics.”

° CASETiFY’s new iPhone 17 phone cases and accessories have officially been unveiled. Pricing ranges from US$35 to $80. For those looking for additional savings, consumers can receive special discounts when buying directly from Best Buy, and CASETiFY is offering bundle deals on its website.

° OtterBox is celebrating the debut of the iPhone 17 line-up with the launch of its Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection. At the heart of the collection is the debut of Sole Series, a case that “blends OtterBox’s outdoor DNA with modern street style.” The new collection also offers five additional case designs: Symmetry Series Cactus Leather Embroidery, Symmetry Series, Defenders Series Pro + Pro XT and Commuter Series. They’re available now at OtterBox.com.

° ZAGG has announced its Fall 2025 iPhone 17 Collection. It’s available at ZAGG.com, Amazon.com, and in-store at AT&T, Best Buy, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Walmart stores nationwide.

° The Spigen iPhone 17 collection is available now on Amazon. It includes cases and screen protectors.

° ROKFORM has unveiled its enhanced Rugged and Crystal cases for Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup, with MAGMAX magnets that purportedly deliver 2–3x the magnetic holding power of standard cases and compatibility with ROKFORM’s accessory and mounting ecosystem.

° TORRAS introduces the Q3 Air, which combines the TORRAS AIR PRO-TECH airbag and an anti-slip dot-matrix texture to keep your iPhone secure in any setting.

° Baseus has launched the PicoGo II Series, a charging collection that introduces three new wall chargers and an expanded lineup of Qi2.2-certified magnetic products.

° SUPCASE has unveiled the UB Grip and UB Grip Pro cases designed exclusively for the new iPhone 17 series. They’re available via the official SUPCASE website and Amazon.

° Goldgenie, a luxury customization brand, today has opened global pre-orders for its iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Luxury Collection.

° SmallRig, a designer and manufacturer of innovative photo and video accessories, today announced its Video Cage Kit for the new iPhone 17 Pro Series. It iincludes an optical system with interchangeable backplates for lenses and filters, rotatable handles with wireless remote control, a 3-in-1 docking station, and more.

° Beats has rolled out a new collection of cases for the latest iPhone models in an assortment of designs, sizes, and colors—available to order starting today at apple.com.

° Screen Skinz is a screen protector that shows off when you want it and disappears when you don’t. Through a patented process, Screen Skinz etches artwork like team logos, characters and personal designs on premium tempered glass, turning your screen into a canvas of self expression.

