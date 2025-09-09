Apple has debuted the all-new iPhone Air, the thinnest iPhone ever made, with what the company says is pro performance. And, yes, its official moniker is just the “iPhone Air,” not the “iPhone 17 Air.”

It boasts a breakthrough titanium design “that is elegant and light yet strong, with an innovative internal architecture that enables the latest iPhone experiences,” according to John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. The back of iPhone Air is now protected with Ceramic Shield, and the front cover uses Ceramic Shield 2, delivering 3x better scratch resistance, making iPhone Air more durable than any previous iPhone, he adds.

The iPhone Air also features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion up to 120Hz. With the most Apple-designed chips in an iPhone — the powerhouse A19 Pro, N1, and C1X — the iPhone Air is the most power-efficient iPhone ever made, according to Ternus. Paired with the redesigned internal architecture and software optimizations, iPhone Air has “all-day battery life” (I’m not yet sure what that means in actual hours). A 48MP Fusion Main camera enables the equivalent of four lenses, and the 18MP Center Stage front camera “takes selfies to the next level.”

The iPhone Air will be available in four finishes: space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue. You can read all the details here.

New Accessories

The translucent iPhone Air Case with MagSafe has a back panel that is less than 1mm thin.



Apple is introducing a new ecosystem of accessories to complement the breakthrough design of iPhone Air. Following is how they’re described:

The iPhone Air Case with MagSafe — available in frost and shadow — has an ultra-thin translucent design with a lightly frosted interior, a high-gloss outer surface, and a reinforced polycarbonate frame to protect iPhone Air from scratches and drops.

The slim and lightweight iPhone Air Bumper — available in four matching colors — perfectly frames iPhone Air with a reinforced polycarbonate design for added edge protection.

Crafted from 100 percent recycled yarns, the Crossbody Strap drapes comfortably, with embedded flexible magnets and stainless steel sliding mechanisms to easily adjust the length and keep both straps securely aligned. The Crossbody Strap will be available in 10 colors: black, light gray, blue, light blue, purple, sienna, green, neon yellow, tan, and orange.

The iPhone Air MagSafe Battery has a thin and light design that seamlessly attaches to the back of the device. The MagSafe Battery quickly charges iPhone Air when the battery is low, and maximizes battery life when connected throughout the day, delivering up to 40 hours of video playback when used together.

Pricing and availability

° Pre-orders begin Friday, September 12, with availability beginning Friday, September 19.

° The iPhone Air will be available in space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue, starting with 256GB storage, as well as 512GB and 1TB options. Pricing starts at US$999 or $41.62 per month.

° With Apple Trade In, customers can get $200 to $700 in credits when they trade in an iPhone 13 or newer. Apple also partners with select carriers to offer i deals, and customers can get up to $1,100 in credits when they trade in an iPhone 13 or newer — in any condition — to put toward iPhone 17 Pro.

° Customers can take advantage of carrier deals by visiting the Apple Store online or an Apple Store location. For carrier deal eligibility requirements and more details, see apple.com/shop/buy-iphone/carrier-offers. To see what their device is worth and for trade-in terms and conditions, customers can visit apple.com/shop/trade-in.

° iOS 26 will be available as a free software update on Monday, September 15. Some features may not be available in all languages or regions, and availability may vary due to local laws and regulations. For more information about availability, visit apple.com.

