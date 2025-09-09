A new Apple warning has been issued after it emerged that iCloud Calendar invites are being abused to send call back phishing emails disguised as purchase notifications directly from Apple’s email servers.

According to Bleeping Computer, Cloud Calendar invites are being abused to send callback phishing emails disguised as purchase notifications directly from Apple’s email servers, making them more likely to bypass spam filters to land in targets’ inboxes.

Earlier this month, a reader shared an email with BleepingComputer that claimed to be a payment receipt for $599 charged against the recipient’s PayPal account. This email included a phone number if the recipient wanted to discuss the payment or make changes to it.

As always, if you receive an unexpected Calendar invite with a strange message within it, be very wary. In fact, I’d recommend that you not respond if it’s not someone you know.

