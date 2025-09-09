Consumers are raising the bar for what they expect from their home electronics and appliances, and shiny new features will only impress them so much.

According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®) Household Appliance and Electronics Study 2025, satisfaction remains s personal computers (PCs) — 81 on a scale of 0 to 100.

However, while overall industry satisfaction is unmoved, individual personal computer brands experience notable changes. Apple (with a score of 82) cedes the top spot to HP (down 1% to 83) after tumbling 4% year-over-year.

Dell, which is leaning into AI PCs, stands out in 2025 as the only measured brand to see customer satisfaction improvement, gaining 3% to move into a second-place tie with Apple. Samsung and Lenovo remain middle of the pack after modest 1% declines to 81 and 79, respectively. Amazon (78) and Asus (76) both suffer 3% drops, while Microsoft (76) and last-place Acer (75) decline 4% each.

The effort to harness new technology, cater to growing customer demands, and compete with other global leaders has led to high ratings across nearly all the individual characteristics measured in the survey, according to the folks at ACSI. Computer design leads the way, followed closely behind by the availability of software or applications and graphics/sound quality. Meanwhile, call center satisfaction is the lowest-rated aspect of the PC user experience.

As for device types, 7 points separate the overall rating for desktop satisfaction (84) and tablet satisfaction (77). While laptop satisfaction is unchanged at 81, desktop user satisfaction increases 2% and tablet satisfaction falls 5%.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related