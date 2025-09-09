Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event starts in a few minutes. However, there’s a protest outside of the tech giant’s headquarters in Cupertino, California.

According to Mashable, a massive banner was unfurled outside the HQ with the message: “New iPhone Still Spreading Child Sexual Abuse.”

The image was an act of civil disobedience by the Heat Initiative, a tech accountability network of experts, parents, and youth advocates who have made it their mission to pressure Big Tech into taking more aggressive action against predatory behavior and threats to youth safety across their platforms.”Cook and Apple’s top executives know child sexual abuse is hosted and traded from iCloud, but they refuse to implement common sense detection and removal practices that are standard across the tech industry,” Heat Initiative CEO Sarah Gardner said in a press statement.

“That means survivors of child sexual abuse are forced to relive the worst crimes imaginable over and over because of Apple’s negligence and inaction. Since Apple won’t act, today we did — and our message to Tim Cook isis that we will not rest until he stops putting profits over the lives and safety of children and survivors.”

Heat Initiative says it exists “because the world’s most valuable tech companies have failed to protect kids online. Its mission is to “hold tech companies accountable for enabling and profiting from child sexual abuse.”

