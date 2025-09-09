Apple has introduced iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max with a new design and a big leap in performance.

Both models feature A19 Pro, which Apple says is the most powerful and efficient chip for iPhone yet, enabling the advanced camera systems, next-level mobile gaming, and Apple Intelligence. Built with an Apple-designed vapor chamber that is laser-welded into a strong, light, and thermally conductive aluminum unibody, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max deliver Apple’s best-ever performance and an enormous leap in battery life, according to Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Three 48MP Fusion cameras — Main, Ultra Wide, and an all-new Telephoto — offer the equivalent of eight lenses, including the longest optical-quality zoom ever on iPhone at 8x, and the innovative 18MP Center Stage front camera takes selfies to the next level, Joswiak says. With new industry-first video features built for pro filmmakers and content creators, including ProRes RAW, Apple Log 2, and genlock, iPhone integrates even more seamlessly into the largest and smallest of productions, he adds.

Both models feature the Ceramic Shield 2 front cover with 3x better scratch resistance, and for the first time, Ceramic Shield protects the back of iPhone. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are available in three new finishes — deep blue, cosmic orange, and silver. You can find all the details here.

Pre-orders begin Friday, September 12, with availability beginning Friday, September 19.

New Accessories

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max introduce new accessories. They are, as described by Apple:

° The TechWoven Case has a new technical woven fabric that uses multiple colored yarns, creating a dimensional texture and rich depth of color, while a protective coating provides resistance to scratches and stains. TechWoven cases will be available in five colors: black, blue, purple, sienna, and green.

The iPhone 17 Pro lineup introduces a range of new cases with MagSafe, including a TechWoven Case, Clear Case, and Silicone Case.

° The iPhone 17 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe is crafted with a blend of clear polycarbonate and flexible materials with scratch-resistant coating on the interior and exterior.

° The Silicone Case with MagSafe will be available in six beautiful colors: orange, terra cotta, neon yellow, purple fog, midnight, and black.

° The new Crossbody Strap can be paired with the TechWoven Case and Silicone Case, giving users a hands-free way to wear iPhone. Crafted from 100 percent recycled yarn, the smooth strap drapes comfortably, with embedded flexible magnets and stainless steel sliding mechanisms to easily adjust the length and keep both straps securely aligned. The Crossbody Strap will be available in 10 colors: black, light gray, blue, light blue, purple, sienna, green, neon yellow, tan, and orange.

Pricing and Availability

The iPhone 17 Pro will be available in double the entry storage, 256GB, as well as 512GB and 1TB. iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and for the first time, 2TB storage capacities. Available in cosmic orange, deep blue, and silver, iPhone 17 Pro starts at US$1,099 or $45.79 per month, and iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at $1,199 or $49.95 per month.

° With Apple Trade In, customers can get $200 to $700) in credits when they trade in an iPhone 13 or newer. Apple also partners with select carriers to offer deals, and customers can get up to $1,100 in credits when they trade in an iPhone 13 or newer — in any condition — to put toward iPhone 17 Pro.

° Customers can take advantage of carrier deals by visiting the Apple Store online or an Apple Store location. For carrier deal eligibility requirements and more details, see apple.com/shop/buy-iphone/carrier-offers. To see what their device is worth and for trade-in terms and conditions, customers can visit apple.com/shop/trade-in.

° Customers in more than 63 countries and regions, including Australia, Canada, China, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Türkiye, the UAE, the UK, the U.S., and Vietnam, will be able to pre-order iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max beginning at 5 a.m. PDT this Friday, September 12, with availability beginning Friday, September 19. iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available in 22 other countries and regions beginning Friday, September 26.

° iOS 26 will be available as a free software update on Monday, September 15. Some features may not be available in all languages or regions, and availability may vary due to local laws and regulations.

