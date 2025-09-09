Final Cut Camera, available for free on the App Store, has been updated to version 2.0, adding support for ProRes RAW.

The app is designed to leverage the camera system of iPhone to bring professional filmmaking tools into the hands of even more people. For professional or aspiring filmmakers, content creators, or journalists, Final Cut Camera allows further customization of video recordings with access to settings like white balance and manual focus, according to Apple.

Version 2.0 builds on these features by introducing support for ProRes RAW and genlock on the new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The update also adds new manual adjustments for the Center Stage front camera available on the new iPhone family for creative control, as well as integration with Live Multicam in Final Cut Pro for iPad.

Apple says Final Cut Camera 2.0 unlocks unprecedented recording capabilities on iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the first smartphones capable of capturing ProRes RAW. This allows users to record pristine RAW data directly from the camera sensor for maximum creative freedom in post-production.

The update also introduces open gate recording, which uses the full camera sensor to capture a wider field of view at resolutions greater than DCI 4K. This gives editors ultimate flexibility to reframe shots, stabilize footage, and set final aspect ratios, all without compromising image quality or performance.

Final Cut Camera 2.0 also supports genlock, allowing creators to precisely synchronize iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max with other recording devices to the same reference signal, ensuring each frame is in sync. This technique is designed to allow creatives to achieve professional, frame-accurate edits without hours of manual frame-by-frame alignment. Genlock API support is available to third parties and is already being used with the new Blackmagic Design Camera ProDock.

Leveraging the all-new Center Stage front camera available on iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, Final Cut Camera 2.0 also allows users to capture horizontal or vertical orientation without rotating their iPhone.

Additional new features for Final Cut Camera 2.0 include:

Support for Apple Log 2, giving users the ability to record in an even wider color gamut in ProRes or HEVC with iPhone 17 Pro. Users can apply the Log 2 LUT in Final Cut Pro for iPad and Mac to view and edit their footage with the vibrancy of the original scene.

The ability to enable Timecode with options like Time of Day, Record Run, or external timecode for precise identification of footage during post-production.

Support for video capture using the new 200 mm Telephoto camera using ProRes up to 4K60 fps on iPhone 17 Pro for even more framing options.

Final Cut Camera 2.0 will be available later this month as a free download or update on the App Store. Final Cut Camera 2.0 requires iPhone Xs or later running iOS 18.6 or later, with some features requiring iOS 26 or iPhone 17 Pro.

