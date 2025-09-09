Apple has announced AirPods Pro 3, which can be pre-ordered today with availability beginning on Friday, September 19.

According to John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, the next gen earbuds offer the world’s best in-ear Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) — removing up to 2x more noise than the previous-generation AirPods Pro, and 4x more than the original AirPods Pro. The updated design helps AirPods Pro 3 fit even better and provides greater in-ear stability during activities like running, HIIT, yoga, and more, he adds.

AirPods Pro 3 design

The design of the AirPods Pro 3 purportedly utilized over 10,000 ear scans with more than 100,000 hours of user research, to offer the most secure and best-fitting AirPods ever. To deliver this improved fit for even more people, the internal architecture was completely re-engineered to make each AirPod smaller, while the external geometry of the ear tip was aligned to the center of the body for increased stability — a design informed by a dataset of more than 300 million points.

With new foam-infused ear tips that now come in five sizes — including a new XXS size — AirPods Pro 3 deliver an exceptional in-ear fit, Ternus says. Designed for increased durability with an IP57 sweat and water resistance, AirPods Pro 3 are built to handle tough workouts and unpredictable weather.

For the first time, users can utilize AirPods Pro 3 to measure heart rate and track over 50 workout types with the new experience in the Fitness app on iPhone. For added motivation, Apple Fitness+ users with AirPods Pro 3 can now view real-time performance metrics directly onscreen,such as heart rate, calories burned, progress on their Move ring, and the Burn Bar.

Live Translation

With AirPods Pro 3, Live Translation enables in-person communication across select languages and is available in beta. This hands-free capability is powered by computational audio and Apple Intelligence. When enabled, Live Translation helps users understand another language and communicate with others by speaking naturally with AirPods.

To interact with someone who doesn’t have this hands-free capability, there’s an option to use iPhone as a horizontal display, showing the live transcription of what the user is saying in the other person’s preferred language. When the other person responds, their speech is translated into the user’s preferred language with AirPods.

Apple says it’s even more useful for longer conversations when both users are wearing their own AirPods with Live Translation enabled from their iPhone. ANC on AirPods lowers the volume of the other person speaking so that it’s easier to focus on the translation while staying connected in the interaction.

Live Translation on AirPods is available in English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish, and will be coming to four more languages by the end of the year: Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (simplified).

Hearing aid support

Apple says the AirPods Pro 3 expand on the world’s first end-to-end hearing health experience introduced last fall. With AirPods Pro, users benefit by minimizing exposure to loud environmental noise. To help even more people, Hearing Protection comes to the EU and UK users, following certification for those regions.

To help Hearing Aid users in louder environments like restaurants, Conversation Boost is now automatic, adding amplification with background noise reduction. AirPods Pro 3 also increases battery life in Transparency mode by 67% over the previous generation with up to 10 hours with a single charge, according to Apple.

Pricing and Availability

New subscribers may get Apple Music and Apple Fitness+ free for three months with the purchase of AirPods Pro 3. See apple.com/promo for details.

Customers can choose AppleCare+ to cover their new headphones, or in the U.S., AppleCare One to protect multiple products in one simple plan. Both plans include coverage for accidents like drops and spills, theft and loss protection on eligible products, battery replacement service, and 24/7 support from Apple Experts. For more information, visit apple.com/applecare.

Note that some hearing health features aren’t available in all regions. For more information about availability, visit apple.com/airpods-pro/feature-availability. Also, Live Translation may not be available in all regions or languages. For feature and language availability and system requirements, visit support.apple.com/en-us/121115.

