The global premium smartphone market’s unit sales grew 8% year-over-year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of 2025, reaching the highest-ever mark for an H1, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

Apple grew 3% YoY, capturing over 62% of overall sales driven by gains in emerging markets, notes the research group. The iPhone maker was followed by Samsung (7% YoY).

China-based Xiaomi was the #3 brand, growing 55% YoY, with major growth coming from China. Google broke into the top five premium smartphone brands after five years. Its sales doubled YoY.

According to Counterpoint, Apple remained the largest brand during H1, growing 3% YoY and, as mentioned, taking 62% share of the premium market. However, its share declined as other OEMs grew much faster. Apple gained in emerging markets but lost share in China to Huawei and Xiaomi.

