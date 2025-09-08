Apple TV+ scored a record-breaking 15 wins at the first night of the 77th Creative Arts Emmy Awards. And it chalked up another first, as well.

“Severance‘s” Jessica Lee Gagné made Emmy history on Saturday night at the Creative Arts Awards Ceremony when she became the first woman to win in the outstanding cinematography for a series (one hour) category, notes Variety. She had already secured a place in the history books with her nomination by becoming the first woman to be nominated in both the categories of cinematography/directing for the same drama series in the same year.

After her win, Gagné spoke about the representation of women within cinematography in general – no woman has ever won an Oscar in that field. Gagné shared with Variety that she was driven to succeed as a cinematographer after experiencing a level of discrimination early on in her career. “I did work for a man once who said there are two things women can’t do: Be Formula 1 drivers or cinematographers. And that motivated me a lot.”

