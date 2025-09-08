Macally has launched its first dual-mode keyboard and mouse combo, which the company says gives Apple users the freedom to switch instantly between wired and wireless connectivity.

Available in silver or space gray, this set includes a dual-mode keyboard that connects wirelessly via Bluetooth or wired via USB-A or USB-C, paired with a responsive Bluetooth mouse that supports multi-device pairing for Macs, iPads, and iPhones. According to the folks at Macally, key features include:

° Dual-Mode Keyboard: Type wirelessly with Bluetooth or connect using USB-C or USB-A for a reliable wired connection. The keyboard can also work independently in wired mode.

° Bluetooth Mouse: 1600 DPI optical sensor for smooth, precise, and responsive control for Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

° Multi-Device Pairing: The keyboard and mouse can wirelessly connect and switch up to three devices instantly.

° Rechargeable Power: 400mAh batteries in both devices provide long-lasting use without disposable batteries.

° Apple-Optimized: Plug-and-play with macOS, iPadOS, and iOS.

° Quiet Typing & Premium Design: Whisper-quiet scissor switches and a compact, space-saving layout with finishes that complement Apple devices.

Pricing & Availability

The Macally model# BTUCACPKEYCB Keyboard & Mouse Set is available at an introductory price of $49.99 on Amazon and Macally.com (regular MSRP $59.99). Visit Macally.com and Amazon.com for more information.

