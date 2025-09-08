Another day, another lawsuit. Apple has been accused by authors in a lawsuit on Friday of illegally using their copyrighted books to help train its artificial intelligence systems, part of an expanding legal fight over protections for intellectual property in the AI era, reports Reuters.

The lawsuit was filed in the federal court in Northern California, and claims Apple copied protected works without consent and without credit or compensation.

Apple hasn’t attempted to pay these authors for their contributions to this potentially lucrative venture,” according to the lawsuit, filed by authors Grady Hendrix and Jennifer Roberson.

Apple and lawyers for the plaintiffs haven’t responded to Reuters’ requests for comment.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related