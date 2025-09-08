James Corden and Ruth Jones have signed a multi-million pound deal with AppleTV+ for a follow-up to “Gavin & Stacey,” according to The Sun.

They will star in the ten-part comedy drama alongside an all-British cast. “Gavin and Stacey” — starring Mathew Horne and Joanna Page as the titular characters — is one of the most successful British sitcoms of all time.

Set in the UK, filming begins next year with the hotly-anticipated show due in 2027. According to The Sun, the deal, believed to worth up to £8 million (about US$10.8 million), was agreed amid interest from BBC, Netflix and Amazon Prime.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related