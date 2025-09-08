Apple TV+ scored a record-breaking 15 wins at the first night of the 77th Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

This year’s most-nominated comedy “The Studio” dominated with the most wins for a comedy in Creative Arts Emmy history. “The Studio” nabbed nine wins, including Outstanding Guest Actor Bryan Cranston, and “Severance” — this year’s most-nominated series and tonight’s drama series with the most wins — landed six wins, including Outstanding Guest Actress Merritt Wever.

The winners were announced September 6 by the Television Academy, and additional categories will be unveiled at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Award ceremony on Sunday, September 7, and the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony on Sunday, September 14.

As the most Emmy-nominated freshman comedy in history, “The Studio” leads as the most-winning series to date for this year’s 77th Emmy Awards, with wins including Outstanding Guest Actor Bryan Cranston, for his celebrated performance as eccentric studio head “Griffin Mill,” in addition to the honors of Outstanding Production Design, Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Contemporary Costumes, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series, Outstanding Music Supervision, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama (Half-Hour) and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama (Half-Hour).

In its sophomore season,“Severance” scored an Outstanding Guest Actress win for Merritt Wever for her acclaimed performance. In addition, “Severance” landed Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour), Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour), Outstanding Title Design, Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour).

This year, Apple’s record-breaking 81 nominations sweep across 14 hit Apple Original titles, with top category nominations including Outstanding Drama Series “Severance” and “Slow Horses,” and Outstanding Comedy Series “The Studio” and “Shrinking.” “Severance” is this year’s most-nominated series, with 27 nominations, and “The Studio” made history as the most-nominated freshman comedy series, with 23 nominations in total. Additionally, with top program nominations for drama “Slow Horses” and comedy “Shrinking,” Apple TV+ became the only network to have multiple titles nominated in the Outstanding Comedy and Drama Series categories.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 612 wins and 2,799 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Apple’s additional nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, which air on September 14, include Outstanding Drama Series “Severance” and “Slow Horses,” and Outstanding Comedy Series “The Studio” and “Shrinking,” among many others. Additional nominations on the second night of the Creative Arts Emmys include Outstanding Documentary “Deaf President Now!”

