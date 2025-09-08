Apple’s cumulative revenues from its Apple Watches surpassed US$100 billion in quarter two (Q2) of 2025, according to Counterpoint Research’s Apple 360 Service.

The increase was a result of continuous evolution of the Apple Watches’ health features and health-monitoring use cases, thus expanding its utility, notes the research group. The company also broadened its portfolio, which helped it further increase its market reach, and the seamless integration with iPhones enhanced user experience. What’s more, Apple has created a new category within the premium watch market, challenging the luxury analog watch segment.

Counterpoint adds that the tech giant has introduced industry leading innovation and health-focused features such as FDA-approved ECG in the Series 4, UWB chip in the Series 6, and FDA-approved sleep apnea detection in the Series 10.

Apple has also diversified its portfolio over time with the affordable Watch SE suited to more price-conscious consumers and the high-end Watch Ultra.

The Watch SE has been particularly effective in attracting new users in price-sensitive emerging markets, according to Counterpoint. The Apple Watch has also been key in strengthening Apple’s ecosystem and customer retention, as the watch’s compatibility is exclusive to iPhones, says the research group.

However, Counterpoint says Apple faces intensifying competition as competitors improve hardware designs, enhance sensor accuracy for health monitoring, and secure regulatory approvals for new health conditions like Blood Pressure Monitoring in the Huawei Watch D2. Niche competitors like Garmin, with high-end sports-focused smartwatches for activities such as running, golf, and diving are also growing. Meanwhile, Imoo dominates the growing global kids’ smartwatch market. There is also a new emerging category of non-display fitness bands that can challenge the health features in smart watches.

Counterpoint says this competitive landscape, combined with intermittent launches of the SE and Ultra, rising replacement cycles, and lack of significant hardware updates, has led to Apple registering seven consecutive quarters of year-over-year (YoY) declines as of Q2 2025. Additionally, geographical challenges persist, particularly in China – the world’s largest smartwatch market – where Huawei has ascended to become the No.1 brand in Q2 2025.

However, Apple’s watch segment is expected to return to growth in2025 with the slated launch of the 10th anniversary-edition Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and possibly a Watch SE 3, according to Counterpoint. They could pack newer features like satellite messaging, blood pressure monitoring, and Apple Intelligence integration with WatchOS 12.

“The combination of an expanded product portfolio and newer features is expected to help Apple reverse its market decline by attracting new customers and encouraging upgrades among existing users,” Counterpoint says.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related