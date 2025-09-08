Japan’s smartphone shipments climbed 11% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter two (Q2) of 2025, according to Counterpoint Research’s Global Smartphone Market Shipment Tracker, Q2 2025.

During the quarter, market momentum was mostly driven by Apple, which achieved notable share gains. The iPhone maker, which holds the largest share in Japan’s smartphone market, registered strong sales for the iPhone 16e, continuing its solid performance momentum from Q1 2025.

Apple says 38% growth year-over-year in the second quarter. The iPhone maker now has 49% of Japan’s smartphone market compared to 40% in the year-ago quarter.

However, in the second half of the year, Apple will have to rely more on other models and new product launches for growth as the brand’s early momentum has already started tapering off since June, according to Counterpoint.

Meanwhile, Android vendors witnessed a mixed performance, with some achieving solid gains. Samsung intensified its promotional efforts in 2025 and posted a substantial 60% YoY increase in shipments during the quarter, while Google achieved 12% growth. In contrast, Xiaomi’s shipments fell 35%, Sharp declined 28%, and Sony tumbled 50%, highlighting the diverging fortunes among manufacturers.

Counterpoint says that, in the second half of 2025, smartphone shipments in Japan may slow down after the strong growth seen earlier in the year. Apple’s dominance will likely continue, but Samsung, Google, OPPO, and Xiaomi are also showing strong momentum. Competition in the market is expected to become more intense, driven by new features and cost performance.

