Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of September 1-5.
° A new survey shows that nearly 7-in-10 iPhone users plan to upgrade to an iPhone 17 model.
° Apple may release a clear case for the upcoming iPhone 17 line-up.
° Apple will issue a software update for EU iPhone 12 users to deal with a radiation level complaint.
° AirPods Pro 3 may not have a live translation feature when they first arrive.
° Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will release a foldable iPhone next year as expected, a lighter Vision Pro in 2027, and a foldable iPad in 2028.
° Google won’t be barred from entering into search agreements with companies like Apple.
° Global foldable smartphone shipments surge as the world awaits the “iPhone Fold.”
° The “iPhone Air” may face a delayed arrival in China, as the embedded-Sim infrastructure isn’t ready for a nationwide roll-out.
° CIRP says 43% of Apple customers have one of the Apple One packages.
° Apple is the top contributor to total MiniLED shipments.
° iPad sales in Mainland China rise 9% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2025.
° TrendForce expects initial shipments of the iPhone Air to align with historical levels of the Plus series.
° Apple TV+’s “Shrinking” comedy has been honored with a Norman Lear Award.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today