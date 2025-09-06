Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of September 1-5.

° A new survey shows that nearly 7-in-10 iPhone users plan to upgrade to an iPhone 17 model.

° Apple may release a clear case for the upcoming iPhone 17 line-up.

° Apple will issue a software update for EU iPhone 12 users to deal with a radiation level complaint.

° AirPods Pro 3 may not have a live translation feature when they first arrive.

° Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will release a foldable iPhone next year as expected, a lighter Vision Pro in 2027, and a foldable iPad in 2028.

° Google won’t be barred from entering into search agreements with companies like Apple.

° Global foldable smartphone shipments surge as the world awaits the “iPhone Fold.”

° The “iPhone Air” may face a delayed arrival in China, as the embedded-Sim infrastructure isn’t ready for a nationwide roll-out.

° CIRP says 43% of Apple customers have one of the Apple One packages.

° Apple is the top contributor to total MiniLED shipments.

° iPad sales in Mainland China rise 9% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2025.

° TrendForce expects initial shipments of the iPhone Air to align with historical levels of the Plus series.

° Apple TV+’s “Shrinking” comedy has been honored with a Norman Lear Award.

