Here are some of the latest software announcements of the week:

° Libby’s new Inspire Me tool is designed to enhance, not replace, the joy of discovery at your local library.

The app shares book recommendations through guided prompts, explains why each suggested title was matched, and only uses titles readers have saved to their previous tags. The goal is to help readers find their next great read, while prioritizing user privacy, reducing energy footprints and limiting the risk of hidden biases.

° Wondershare, which specializes in creative software products and solutions, has launched ToMoviee AI (app.tomoviee.ai), its all-in-one AI creation platform for web and mobile. Marking a milestone in AI-driven content.

ToMoviee AI is available now via the official website, Apple App Store, and Google Play. New users can register to receive 100 free credits, while subscribers to the Standard monthly plan can generate videos for as little as $0.08 per clip.

° The Instagram app is expanding to the iPad at long last, with Instagram releasing a dedicated iPad app.

° Netflix has announced an update to its Moments feature that lets users save and share favorite scenes as standalone clips, available now in the streaming service’s iOS app.

° Adobe has announced that its Premiere app is coming to the iPhone later this month and is available now for pre-order through the Apple App Store.

