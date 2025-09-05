Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: As the App Store faces increasing regulatory pressure in Brazil, a study highlighted by Apple shows that iOS apps generated R$63.8 million ($11.7 million) in the country last year, with most of that revenue incurring no commission.

° From AppleInsider: The last two people involved in a nine year long $16.2 million fake iPhone swap scheme have pleaded guilty in California.

° From Macworld: A security expert tells how a simple Microsoft tool led to the discovery of a serious macOS flaw.

° From The MacObserver: The Bank of America has raised Apple stock target to $260 after favorable Google antitrust ruling, boosting investor confidence and market momentum.

° From MacRumors: Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 17 series in just five days from now, and last-minute rumors about the devices continue to surface.

