Apple Inc.’s annual sales in India hit a record of nearly US$9 billion in the last fiscal year, signaling growing consumer demand for its flagship devices, reports Bloomberg.

Revenue rose about 13% in the 12 months through March from $8 billion a year earlier, with Apple’s marquee iPhones accounting for a majority of the sales. Apple’s marquee iPhones accounted for a majority of the sales, and demand for MacBooks also surged, Bloomberg reports.

Apple is investing in India, which it expects to become a key market in coming years, and is expanding its retail footprint and iPhone production in the country, notes Bloomberg. Apple added two new stores in the cities of Bangalore and Pune this week. It’s also is planning to launch a new outlet in Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, and another in Mumbai in early 2026.

