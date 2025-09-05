Apple Original Films’ “Highest2Lowest” releases in theaters today and will arrive on Apple TV+ on September 5.

Directed by Spike Lee, “Highest2Lowest” stars Denzel Washington stars as music mogul David King. The film also stars ASAP Rocky, Ice Spice, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, and Dean Winters. It’s a “reimagining” of Akira Kurosawa’s classic, “High and Low.”

Here’s how “Highest2Lowest” is described: When a titan music mogul (Washington), widely known as having the “best ears in the business,” is targeted with a ransom plot, he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma.

